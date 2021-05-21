¶ What is Recalbox?

Recalbox is the ultimate retro-gaming console that lets you replay all the games from the consoles and computers of your childhood.

With Recalbox, (re)discover and (re)play the titles that have shaped the world of video games with ease!

Recalbox can be easily installed on inexpensive microcomputers like the Raspberry Pi, and even on your PC (modern or not)!

¶ I want to install Recalbox! Where do I start?

To install Recalbox, go to the Preparation and Installation page.

To learn more about supported systems, visit the hardware compatibility section.

¶ I'm looking for a specific page!

Take advantage of the search function at the top of the page!

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¶ I'm a newbie, where do I start?

We strongly encourage you to look at the documentation: Basic usage, to understand the basics of using Recalbox. Emulator compatibility. Device compatibility. You can consult the Emulators section to have more information about the ones present in Recalbox. If some terms are too technical for you, the glossary can be a valuable tool .

For more advanced utilization of Recalbox: Refer to the tutorials. Visit the Advanced Usage section.

You can also check these sections for additional information: The Recalbox website. The Discord. The YouTube channel. The Twitch channel, which includes, among other things, a FAQ session on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 10am to 12pm.



¶ Any advice for a new user?

Recalbox is an open-source project, and is also free!

The people who work on it do so on their own time, so the project and its documentation evolve as fast as people contribute to it.

The best advice we can give you is: