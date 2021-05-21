Recalbox is the ultimate retro-gaming console that lets you replay all the games from the consoles and computers of your childhood.
With Recalbox, (re)discover and (re)play the titles that have shaped the world of video games with ease!
Recalbox can be easily installed on inexpensive microcomputers like the Raspberry Pi, and even on your PC (modern or not)!
To install Recalbox, go to the Preparation and Installation page.
To learn more about supported systems, visit the hardware compatibility section.
Take advantage of the search function at the top of the page!
You can either simply fill in your search in the box...
Or, you can search by tag.
Recalbox is an open-source project, and is also free!
The people who work on it do so on their own time, so the project and its documentation evolve as fast as people contribute to it.
The best advice we can give you is: